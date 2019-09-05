Make an unforgettable first impression with a cinematic logo reveal powered by luminous light rays. This minimal, elegant animation traces your logo in glowing outlines, surrounded by atmospheric fog and subtle particles. A centered layout with letterbox bars delivers premium, filmic presence, perfect for intros and outros. Easily customize light and background colors, logo, tagline, and font to match your brand. Smooth, 3D‑inspired motion, reflection sweeps, and a dramatic build create a polished, professional finish that fits corporate, creative, and tech identities alike.