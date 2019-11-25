Logo Mockup - Wood Engraved

Present your brand with a refined, photorealistic logo mockup engraved into wood. This elegant logo animation uses cinematic depth of field and smooth macro dolly moves to highlight texture, shadow, and relief. Customize your logo and tagline, adjust highlights and shadows, and tailor the wood styling to fit your identity. Ideal for polished intros, outros, and brand idents, it delivers a warm, sophisticated look that suits corporate, artisan, and boutique brands alike. Fast to set up and impactful on screen, this clean design makes your mark feel tangible and memorable.