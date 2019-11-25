Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Logo Mockup - Wood Engraved - Original - Poster image

Logo Mockup - Wood Engraved

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Photorealistic
Intro
Engraved surface
Mockup
2.8Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a refined, photorealistic logo mockup engraved into wood. This elegant logo animation uses cinematic depth of field and smooth macro dolly moves to highlight texture, shadow, and relief. Customize your logo and tagline, adjust highlights and shadows, and tailor the wood styling to fit your identity. Ideal for polished intros, outros, and brand idents, it delivers a warm, sophisticated look that suits corporate, artisan, and boutique brands alike. Fast to set up and impactful on screen, this clean design makes your mark feel tangible and memorable.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us