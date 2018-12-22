Magic Christmas Tree

Create a heartwarming holiday greeting with a festive logo animation. A shimmering light trail spirals into a magical Christmas tree as gentle snowfall and bokeh sparkles set an elegant winter mood. Centered logo and message fields make it perfect for intros, outros, and branded greeting cards. Easily customize your logo, greeting text and colors to match your brand. Ideal for businesses, creators, and personal holiday messages seeking a refined, cozy and celebratory look.