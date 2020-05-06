Minimal Player Viz

Turn any track into a clean, professional visual with this minimal music visualizer. A centered player card presents title details, a linear audio spectrum, a sleek progress bar, and time readouts, all reacting to your audio. Add an image or video background and fine‑tune blur, darken, and colors for a perfect match to your brand. Ideal for music releases, podcast episodes, teasers, and audiobooks, this flat, modern layout keeps the focus on your sound while staying platform-ready and easy to customize.