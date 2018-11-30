Minimal Social Media Openers

Launch or wrap your videos with a clean, minimal logo animation built to spotlight your social presence. This template opens with a bold platform icon, then flips to your brand mark with headline, subtitle and a neat website line. Enjoy flat design aesthetics, tasteful geometric accents, and smooth motion for a polished, professional feel. Easily customize the logo, main title, supporting text, URL, and color theme to match your brand. Ideal as a quick opener or end card for creators, brands, and businesses who want a simple and stylish social-ready bumper.