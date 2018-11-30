Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Social Media Openers - Original - Poster image

Minimal Social Media Openers

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Social icons
5.1Kexports
rating
Launch or wrap your videos with a clean, minimal logo animation built to spotlight your social presence. This template opens with a bold platform icon, then flips to your brand mark with headline, subtitle and a neat website line. Enjoy flat design aesthetics, tasteful geometric accents, and smooth motion for a polished, professional feel. Easily customize the logo, main title, supporting text, URL, and color theme to match your brand. Ideal as a quick opener or end card for creators, brands, and businesses who want a simple and stylish social-ready bumper.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us