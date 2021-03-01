Modern Player Podcast Viz
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 3 images · 2 texts · 1 font
18.1Kexports
Create polished music and podcast visuals in minutes. This template pairs a responsive audio spectrum with a clean, modern player UI, complete with cover art, track and episode details, timer, and progress bar. It’s fully customizable to match your brand, ideal for promoting releases, episodes, or mixes. Upload your audio, tweak colors and spectrum settings, and export a professional visualizer ready for social channels and video platforms.
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