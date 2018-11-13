Odin's Thunder

Strike your audience with a bold, cinematic logo reveal. This atmospheric opener builds tension through drifting storm clouds before a powerful lightning hit energizes your brand mark. Electric arcs, particles and a neon glow add impact, while editable colors and text let you tailor the look to your identity. Use it as an intro or outro for channels, promos, and brand stings. Designed for fast customization and dramatic results, it makes your logo unforgettable in seconds.