Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Phone & Airpods Podcast Viz - Original - Poster image

Phone & Airpods Podcast Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Podcast
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
3.1Kexports
rating
Create a clean, modern podcast visual with a minimalist player layout. This audio‑reactive design features a linear spectrum, progress bar and timer inside a smartphone UI, complemented by earbuds for a polished audio theme. Add your show title, guest names and a short description, then let the spectrum move to your track. Perfect for podcast episodes, talk shows or music previews where clarity and elegance matter. Fast to customize and ideal for YouTube, social feeds or websites.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us