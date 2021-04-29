Phone & Airpods Podcast Viz
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts
3.1Kexports
Create a clean, modern podcast visual with a minimalist player layout. This audio‑reactive design features a linear spectrum, progress bar and timer inside a smartphone UI, complemented by earbuds for a polished audio theme. Add your show title, guest names and a short description, then let the spectrum move to your track. Perfect for podcast episodes, talk shows or music previews where clarity and elegance matter. Fast to customize and ideal for YouTube, social feeds or websites.