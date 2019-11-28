Present your brand with a clean, minimal photo-driven logo reveal. This elegant 3D motion graphics template stacks glossy, white‑bordered prints with soft shadows, subtle parallax and a camera‑style flash accent. A viewfinder overlay reinforces the photography theme while fluid slide transitions guide attention to a centered logo and tagline end‑card. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick promos, it’s easy to customize with your own images and brand elements. Ideal for photographers, studios, and creative portfolios seeking a refined, modern look that keeps the focus on imagery and delivers a memorable finish.