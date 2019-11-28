Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Photography - Original - Poster image

Photography

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 11 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Photography
3D motion graphics
3.2Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a clean, minimal photo-driven logo reveal. This elegant 3D motion graphics template stacks glossy, white‑bordered prints with soft shadows, subtle parallax and a camera‑style flash accent. A viewfinder overlay reinforces the photography theme while fluid slide transitions guide attention to a centered logo and tagline end‑card. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick promos, it’s easy to customize with your own images and brand elements. Ideal for photographers, studios, and creative portfolios seeking a refined, modern look that keeps the focus on imagery and delivers a memorable finish.
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Shutter Xposures
by heinjonker
nice
love it. will upgrade plan soon.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us