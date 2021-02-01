Pumping Field Viz

Transform your audio into a striking 3D visual experience. This neon audio visualizer features a pulsing voxel field, responsive equalizer bars, and a clean progress timer, all centered around your album cover and branding. Fine-tune colors, spectrum intensity, and gloss, toggle timer modes, and add your logo, artist and track info. Beat-reactive camera and flare pulses amplify impact while the layout keeps your artwork front and center. Perfect for promoting singles, albums, DJ sets, or podcasts across social media and streaming platforms.