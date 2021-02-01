Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pumping Field Viz - Original - Poster image

Pumping Field Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Glow
Audio reactive
22.5Kexports
rating
Transform your audio into a striking 3D visual experience. This neon audio visualizer features a pulsing voxel field, responsive equalizer bars, and a clean progress timer, all centered around your album cover and branding. Fine-tune colors, spectrum intensity, and gloss, toggle timer modes, and add your logo, artist and track info. Beat-reactive camera and flare pulses amplify impact while the layout keeps your artwork front and center. Perfect for promoting singles, albums, DJ sets, or podcasts across social media and streaming platforms.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us