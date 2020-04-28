Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Recorder Viz - Custom Color - Poster image

Recorder Viz

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Analog
Music
Retro
Audio spectrum
6.7Kexports
rating
Bring your songs to life with a retro radio music visualizer. This flat, analog‑inspired player features audio‑reactive equalizer bars, a progress bar and timer, plus editable artist and track fields. Drop in your audio, tune colors and typography, and you’re set for eye‑catching posts on any platform. The centered, symmetrical layout keeps focus on your sound while the classic recorder shell adds nostalgic charm. Perfect for premieres, singles, mixes, and re‑releases—fast to set up, fun to customize, and built to make your music stand out.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us