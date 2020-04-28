Recorder Viz

Bring your songs to life with a retro radio music visualizer. This flat, analog‑inspired player features audio‑reactive equalizer bars, a progress bar and timer, plus editable artist and track fields. Drop in your audio, tune colors and typography, and you’re set for eye‑catching posts on any platform. The centered, symmetrical layout keeps focus on your sound while the classic recorder shell adds nostalgic charm. Perfect for premieres, singles, mixes, and re‑releases—fast to set up, fun to customize, and built to make your music stand out.