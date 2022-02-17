Ripple Viz

Showcase your track with a modern, circular music visualizer that reacts to every beat. Concentric ripples pulse around your logo or cover art, all rendered in elegant 3D with smooth gradients and soft depth of field. Easily customize colors, spectrum styling, and UI text, and display a clean player bar with a timer. The animation is audio‑reactive, adapting to any genre—from ambient to bass‑heavy. Upload your song, set your brand elements, and export a polished visual to elevate releases, teasers, or channel uploads.