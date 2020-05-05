Simple & Fast Outlines

Make a strong first impression with a clean, minimal logo reveal. This design traces your mark as elegant outlines, then finishes with a bright lens flare and a refined metallic sheen. The centered composition and smooth motion keep focus on your brand, while the optional tagline adds context. Customize background and flare colors to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, presentations, promos and events, this glossy 3D logo animation is modern, elegant and fast to render—an efficient way to elevate your branding across all your videos.