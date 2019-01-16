Simple Paint Drops

Make your brand pop with a clean, minimal logo animation driven by liquid paint splashes. A 3D extruded logo, subtle gloss, and smooth motion create an elegant, professional result ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize paint, background, and extrusion colors, add your logo, and include a tagline for a polished finish. The fluid, energetic reveal keeps attention while the simple composition stays versatile for corporate, agency, or creator branding. Produce a refined, modern ident in minutes and keep your visual identity consistent across videos.