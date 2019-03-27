Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simple Pencil Sketch - Original - Poster image

Simple Pencil Sketch

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Hand-drawn
Intro
Outro
Write-on animation
8.8Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a clean, hand-drawn logo reveal. This minimalist design sketches your mark onto paper with authentic pencil lines, crosshatching and a subtle long shadow for a crafted finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it features a centered layout with an optional tagline. Easily customize colors and fine-tune the look to match your identity. If you want a tasteful, sketch-style logo animation that feels personal and professional, this template delivers clarity, charm and polish in seconds.
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Untitled Project
by Delta123
papo de distrito
muito bom!
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1
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us