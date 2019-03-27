Simple Pencil Sketch
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
8.8Kexports
Bring your brand to life with a clean, hand-drawn logo reveal. This minimalist design sketches your mark onto paper with authentic pencil lines, crosshatching and a subtle long shadow for a crafted finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it features a centered layout with an optional tagline. Easily customize colors and fine-tune the look to match your identity. If you want a tasteful, sketch-style logo animation that feels personal and professional, this template delivers clarity, charm and polish in seconds.
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by Delta123
papo de distrito
muito bom!