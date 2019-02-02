Simplicity

Create a refined brand opener with this clean, minimal logo animation. Geometric circles, concentric rings, and long shadows frame your mark with elegant motion. Ideal for corporate intros, outros, presentations, and social media branding. Easily customize your logo, add a short tagline, and fine‑tune colors, shadows, and reflections to match your identity. The smooth, professional pacing keeps focus on your brand while the dark monochrome palette adds polish. Make a sophisticated first impression and ensure your content looks consistent across campaigns.