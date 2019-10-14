Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Slot Machine - Original - Poster image

Slot Machine

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 4 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Casino & Gambling
Outro
Flat design
7Kexports
rating
Bring the thrill of the casino to your brand with an energetic slot‑machine logo reveal. Three spinning reels align in a satisfying jackpot moment as gold coins and celebratory sparkles fill the frame. The animation transitions cleanly to a centered logo and tagline, making it perfect as an intro or outro. With bold flat design and vibrant colors, this template delivers instant impact for gaming, casino, or promotional content. Easily customize symbols, logo, and messaging to match your identity and let your audience know they’ve hit the jackpot.
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Reviews (2)
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Best of bbpixel
Intro - Vyhraj.cz OLD Design
by bajireg
easy and fast
thanks for this service. but missing option to pay only for one video. hate canceling subscription and other stuff like that
Close now slot machine
by 9svideomarketing
could have more but its great
i would of liked it to have fruits in it to make have the actual feel but none the less it is great
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us