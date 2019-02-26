Smooth Shapes

Showcase your brand with a sleek, modern logo reveal built from glowing concentric rings and smooth motion. This minimal, elegant, geometric design draws focus to your mark with a centered layout and refined glow aesthetics. Ideal for intros or outros, it features a polished radial build, cinematic bloom accents, and customizable colors, logo, and tagline. Achieve a futuristic yet tasteful presence for campaigns, channels, and announcements while keeping things clean and on-brand.