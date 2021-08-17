Soundwaves Viz

Turn any track into a captivating visual with this audio‑reactive music visualizer. A sleek, glassy album card showcases your cover, artist and title while EQ bars dance to the beat. Glowing wave fields move in smooth 3D, creating a modern, minimal, yet futuristic vibe. Adjust colors, spectrum thickness and sensitivity, and enable subtle beat pulses for extra impact. Perfect for releases, teasers and social uploads, this visualizer keeps your audience engaged from start to finish—no editing experience required.