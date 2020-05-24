Sphere Flow Viz

Elevate your music with a refined circular audio visualizer. A glossy central sphere, clean typography, and an audio‑reactive spectrum create a minimalist, elegant stage for any genre. Customize colors, glow, and waveform behavior, add your artist and song info, and simply drop in your track. The fluid, beat‑synced motion suits singles, mixes, and uploads on social media and YouTube. Deliver a professional look in minutes while the visuals spotlight your sound.