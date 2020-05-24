Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sphere Flow Viz - Midnight - Poster image

Sphere Flow Viz

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Minimal
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
13.2Kexports
rating
Elevate your music with a refined circular audio visualizer. A glossy central sphere, clean typography, and an audio‑reactive spectrum create a minimalist, elegant stage for any genre. Customize colors, glow, and waveform behavior, add your artist and song info, and simply drop in your track. The fluid, beat‑synced motion suits singles, mixes, and uploads on social media and YouTube. Deliver a professional look in minutes while the visuals spotlight your sound.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us