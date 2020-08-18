Spikes Viz

Engage your audience with a minimalist, circular music visualizer built for tracks, mixes and podcasts. A 3D ring of audio‑reactive spikes surrounds your artwork on a glossy stage, with clean titles, a timer and a progress bar for clarity. Customize spectrum strength and frequency range, tweak colors, add your logo, and tint or blur the background for a refined look. The smooth, elegant motion adapts to your audio, making it perfect for YouTube and social media. Upload your song and cover to create a modern, polished showcase in minutes.