Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stamp It - Original - Poster image

Stamp It

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Stamp
1.6Kexports
rating
Make your mark with a refined 3D rubber-stamp logo animation. This minimal, elegant design reveals your logo on a soft paper surface from a top‑down view. Customize colors for the background, logo, and tagline, choose between square or rectangular stamp shapes, and dial in paper texture and smudge for added realism. Perfect for corporate branding, intros, and outros, it blends photorealistic materials with smooth, professional motion. Showcase your identity with clean composition, subtle shadows, and tasteful pacing—ready to personalize in seconds.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us