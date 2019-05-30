Make your mark with a refined 3D rubber-stamp logo animation. This minimal, elegant design reveals your logo on a soft paper surface from a top‑down view. Customize colors for the background, logo, and tagline, choose between square or rectangular stamp shapes, and dial in paper texture and smudge for added realism. Perfect for corporate branding, intros, and outros, it blends photorealistic materials with smooth, professional motion. Showcase your identity with clean composition, subtle shadows, and tasteful pacing—ready to personalize in seconds.