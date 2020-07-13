Stardust Viz
Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
30.5Kexports
Make your music shine with a cosmic, audio‑reactive visualizer. A pulsing circular spectrum, stardust particles and a sleek OSD display your artist, track and progress in style. Upload your audio, add a logo and cover art, optionally tint or blur a background image, and fine‑tune colors, fonts and spectrum settings. Lens‑flare pulses and a geometric mesh amplify every beat for an energetic, futuristic vibe. Perfect for single drops, mixes and channel uploads—customize and share a dazzling, on‑brand visual in minutes.
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