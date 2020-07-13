Stardust Viz

Make your music shine with a cosmic, audio‑reactive visualizer. A pulsing circular spectrum, stardust particles and a sleek OSD display your artist, track and progress in style. Upload your audio, add a logo and cover art, optionally tint or blur a background image, and fine‑tune colors, fonts and spectrum settings. Lens‑flare pulses and a geometric mesh amplify every beat for an energetic, futuristic vibe. Perfect for single drops, mixes and channel uploads—customize and share a dazzling, on‑brand visual in minutes.