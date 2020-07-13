Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Stardust Viz - Original - Poster image

Stardust Viz

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
30.5Kexports
rating
Make your music shine with a cosmic, audio‑reactive visualizer. A pulsing circular spectrum, stardust particles and a sleek OSD display your artist, track and progress in style. Upload your audio, add a logo and cover art, optionally tint or blur a background image, and fine‑tune colors, fonts and spectrum settings. Lens‑flare pulses and a geometric mesh amplify every beat for an energetic, futuristic vibe. Perfect for single drops, mixes and channel uploads—customize and share a dazzling, on‑brand visual in minutes.
bbpixel profile image
bbpixel
Edit
Themes (6)
Reviews (8)
Similar templates
Best of bbpixel
Original
Edit
Original
Gold Pulse
Edit
Gold Pulse
Purple Pulse
Edit
Purple Pulse
Krypton Pulse
Edit
Krypton Pulse
Blue Pulse
Edit
Blue Pulse
Chroma Pulse
Edit
Chroma Pulse
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us