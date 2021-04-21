Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Subtle Shadows Podcast Viz - Original - Poster image

Subtle Shadows Podcast Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Podcast
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
17.2Kexports
rating
Present your podcast or new track with a clean, minimalist audio visualizer and sleek player UI. A linear spectrum animates to your sound while the cover, titles, and timer keep everything clear and professional. Customize colors, spectrum density and thickness, and background gradient to match your brand. Upload your audio, add a logo, and refine the layout for quick social-ready exports. Subtle shadows and balanced motion keep focus on the content, making this an ideal visualizer for episodes, singles, and mixes across platforms.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us