Subtle Shadows Podcast Viz

Present your podcast or new track with a clean, minimalist audio visualizer and sleek player UI. A linear spectrum animates to your sound while the cover, titles, and timer keep everything clear and professional. Customize colors, spectrum density and thickness, and background gradient to match your brand. Upload your audio, add a logo, and refine the layout for quick social-ready exports. Subtle shadows and balanced motion keep focus on the content, making this an ideal visualizer for episodes, singles, and mixes across platforms.