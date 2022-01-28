Sunset Viz

Spice up your tracks with a glowing, sunset‑inspired music visualization. This 3D motion graphics scene features an audio spectrum, artist and song titles, and an optional timer/progress bar. Beat‑reactive lighting, particles, and light rays build a cinematic atmosphere while your logo takes center stage. Tweak spectrum density and thickness, recolor the sun, floor lights and particles, and replace the background media to match your brand. Perfect for chill, ambient, or high‑energy releases alike—just upload your audio, customize, and render a polished visualizer ready for your channels.