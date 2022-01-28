Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sunset Viz - Original - Poster image

Sunset Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
Equalizer bars
49.5Kexports
rating
Spice up your tracks with a glowing, sunset‑inspired music visualization. This 3D motion graphics scene features an audio spectrum, artist and song titles, and an optional timer/progress bar. Beat‑reactive lighting, particles, and light rays build a cinematic atmosphere while your logo takes center stage. Tweak spectrum density and thickness, recolor the sun, floor lights and particles, and replace the background media to match your brand. Perfect for chill, ambient, or high‑energy releases alike—just upload your audio, customize, and render a polished visualizer ready for your channels.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us