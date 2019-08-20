Swarm
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
8.6Kexports
Make an impact with a cinematic logo reveal powered by a swirling particle vortex. This dark, high-contrast design blends glowing light trails, lens flare and subtle rays to build suspense and land on a bold brand mark and tagline. It’s ideal for intros or outros across promos, announcements, events and presentations. Easily customize colors, logo and typography to match your identity, then export in a crisp widescreen format. Deliver a premium, futuristic look in seconds and give your channel, product or project a memorable signature.
Reviews (2)
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by Imunizado
top demais
gratidão pelo belo trabalho, estou muito satisfeito com tudo, pode ter certeza que irei continuar apoiando o trabalho. parabéns a todo equipe!
by Lmoney2
youtube intro video
my experience was amazing