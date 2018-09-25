Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tech Pieces - Original - Poster image

Tech Pieces

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Futuristic
Digital
13.7Kexports
rating
Bring your brand into a high-tech world. This 3D logo animation assembles glowing wireframe cubes in a deep perspective grid, firing neon light rays and flares as your mark resolves in the center. It’s perfect as an intro or outro for technology, startups and digital products. Easily customize logo and tagline, dial in ambient and flare colors, and add optional gloss for a premium finish. The energetic pacing, slick glints and geometric precision give your identity a modern, futuristic edge—ready for videos, launches, and channel branding.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us