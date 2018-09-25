Tech Pieces

Bring your brand into a high-tech world. This 3D logo animation assembles glowing wireframe cubes in a deep perspective grid, firing neon light rays and flares as your mark resolves in the center. It’s perfect as an intro or outro for technology, startups and digital products. Easily customize logo and tagline, dial in ambient and flare colors, and add optional gloss for a premium finish. The energetic pacing, slick glints and geometric precision give your identity a modern, futuristic edge—ready for videos, launches, and channel branding.