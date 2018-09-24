Technical Sketch

Give your brand a precise, professional entrance with a blueprint-style logo reveal. This minimal, line‑art animation draws construction guides and geometric forms to build your mark, then finishes with a subtle reflection sweep and clean tagline. Ideal for engineering, architecture, construction and product design channels, it pairs calm pacing with refined motion for a polished identity moment. Customize your logo, tagline, colors and drawing intensity in a few clicks and export a crisp intro or outro that elevates your visual identity.