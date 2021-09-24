Thunderstruck

Ignite attention with a thunder-charged logo reveal. A lightning strike blasts your mark into view as sparks fly and smoke billows, all framed in a cinematic, dark atmosphere with lens flare accents. This bold, 3D motion-graphics design is fast, energetic and perfect for intros and outros. Customize colors for lightning, sparks and smoke, adjust glow intensity, and add a clean tagline to complete your brand moment. If you need a powerful logo animation that looks premium and hits hard, this electrifying ident delivers.