Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tickets Viz - Original - Poster image

Tickets Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Ticket
Audio spectrum
10.2Kexports
rating
Give your release a premium edge with a music visualizer built around a glossy VIP ticket. Drop in your audio to drive a clean, linear spectrum that pulses on beat. Showcase artist name, song title, logo and cover art, with optional song timer and timeline. Refine the look using customizable colors, frequency ranges, boosts and background gradients. Subtle camera motion and lens‑flare accents keep the scene alive while your music takes the spotlight. Ideal for teasers, single drops and channel uploads across platforms where polished, modern 3D motion graphics make an immediate impact.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us