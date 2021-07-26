Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tunnel Vision Viz - Original - Poster image

Tunnel Vision Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Futuristic
Digital
Glow
Audio spectrum
10Kexports
rating
Put your audience into tunnel vision with a sleek, futuristic music visualizer. A glowing neon corridor frames your cover art while reactive audio spectrum bars pulse to your track. HUD-style lines, particles, a timer and a progress bar keep viewers engaged from start to finish. Easily customize colors, spectrum thickness and frequency range, add your logo, and drop in your cover art. Optimized for full-length songs, this visualizer works for chill beats or high-energy bangers alike and makes your music look as good as it sounds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us