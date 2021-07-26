Tunnel Vision Viz

Put your audience into tunnel vision with a sleek, futuristic music visualizer. A glowing neon corridor frames your cover art while reactive audio spectrum bars pulse to your track. HUD-style lines, particles, a timer and a progress bar keep viewers engaged from start to finish. Easily customize colors, spectrum thickness and frequency range, add your logo, and drop in your cover art. Optimized for full-length songs, this visualizer works for chill beats or high-energy bangers alike and makes your music look as good as it sounds.