Typo Pulse Viz

Bring your music to life with a sleek, beat‑reactive visualizer. A clean central player showcases your cover art and track info, while a linear audio spectrum dances across the frame. Pulsing lens flares and glowing accents amplify every hit, and a built‑in timer and progress bar keep listeners oriented. Customize colors, spectrum behavior and typography to match your brand and drop-ready releases for channels and playlists. Modern, minimal and eye‑catching—perfect for singles, albums, podcasts or livestream interludes.