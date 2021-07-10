Water Reflection Viz

Bring your tracks to life with a sleek, neon music visualizer set over a reflective water surface. The horizontal audio spectrum reacts to every beat while soft light rays and lens flare add atmosphere. Personalize the look with custom colors, cover art, logo and typography, and choose the timer style that fits your release. This clean, modern design adapts to both hard‑hitting bangers and chilled ambient cuts, delivering an eye‑catching visual story for your music on any platform.