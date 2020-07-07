Transform your track into a polished visual experience. This clean, minimal music visualizer features a luminous geometric spectrum that reacts to your audio in real time. A built‑in progress bar and track details keep listeners engaged, while the dark, neon style ensures maximum contrast and readability. Customize colors, fonts and background to match your brand, and let the wireframe mesh pulse to every beat. Ideal for single releases, albums, livestreams and promotional clips, it delivers modern, elegant motion graphics without the hassle—just add your music and render.