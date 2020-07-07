Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wired Viz - Original - Poster image

Wired Viz

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
14.7Kexports
rating
Transform your track into a polished visual experience. This clean, minimal music visualizer features a luminous geometric spectrum that reacts to your audio in real time. A built‑in progress bar and track details keep listeners engaged, while the dark, neon style ensures maximum contrast and readability. Customize colors, fonts and background to match your brand, and let the wireframe mesh pulse to every beat. Ideal for single releases, albums, livestreams and promotional clips, it delivers modern, elegant motion graphics without the hassle—just add your music and render.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us