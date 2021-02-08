Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Presentation - Original - Poster image

Corporate Presentation

00:50 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 37 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Presentation
Corporate
Glassmorphism
Circle shape
21.2Kexports
rating
Present your company with a sleek corporate slideshow featuring glassmorphism panels, clean typography and smooth, fluid transitions. This flexible presentation template pairs a two-column layout with geometric rings and arcs to frame your message and media. Replace images or video, update titles, subtitles and longer descriptions, and keep your brand visible with a persistent logo and website line. Refine the look with adjustable color controls and fonts for a minimal, elegant finish. Ideal for brand overviews, internal updates, values, benefits and event announcements.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us