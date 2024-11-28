en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Impact Fire Reveal
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Black_Phoenix
8exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Feel the heat with our Impact Fire Reveal, a motion graphics masterpiece that sparks intrigue with a stunning fire shockwave effect. Tailor it with your unique colors, logo, and tagline for a presentation that leaves nothing but awe in its wake. Perfect for brands that champion boldness and excitement.
Similar templates
Best of Black_Phoenix
By milinkovic
8s
6
3
11
Captivate your audience with an explosive introduction using our Exploding Reveal template. Customize the shockwave with your brand's unique logo, colors, and fonts. Whether for a high-octane event promo or a bold company announcement, this thrilling spectacle ensures your message resounds with might and passion. Let your brand's story erupt in full glory.
By rajpakhare
12s
1
3
5
Start your video with a knockout punch! Our Action Wrestle Reveal template sets your brand center stage with explosive fire effects and vigorous shaking motions. It’s all you need for an impactful reveal of your logo and tagline on platforms like YouTube or Facebook.
By mocarg
10s
5
3
3
“I owe my origin to an explosion, and yet I long for peace.” Start your video most strongly - with The Big Bang and present your logo through the birth of the universe itself. Import your logo, try applying different themes, add your tagline, and have your professional intro animation done in a few clicks!
By rajpakhare
8s
2
3
11
Side Burst is an epic template with dynamically animated flames that elegantly wrap around and reveal your logo. A hot and fiery intro to your films, movies, trailers, teasers, promotions, events, TV shows, commercials, Facebook and YouTube videos. Impress your audience with this intense looking and energetically animated logo reveal.
By milinkovic
10s
6
3
10
Dare to make a bold statement with your brand's introduction using the Fire Strike Unveil template. Vivid flames leap around your logo, creating an unforgettable encounter that captivates your audience. Customize the experience with unique taglines, fonts, and signature colors, forging a striking video reveal perfect for any screen.
By Black_Phoenix
8s
2
2
4
Set the screen ablaze with a hot explosion ushering in your logo. This powerful Epic Explosion Reveal, dense with smoke and framed by flames, emphasizes the strength and energy of your brand. Customize the inferno with your own colors to align with your identity. Perfect for an indelible opener to your content that leaves a lasting impression.
By Dima_MD
7s
7
2
12
Step into the realm of the macabre with our spine-chilling Demon's Reveal template. Witness a hauntingly powerful introduction as demon jaws, claws, and fire set the stage for your logo. Perfect for Halloween or horror-themed content, this reveal video is fearlessly customizable with your logo and colors, promising to ensure your message strikes with unforgettable force.
By Black_Phoenix
8s
2
3
7
Effortlessly command attention with our Powerful Lightning Reveal template, where your logo charges to life amid dynamic electrical surges. Perfect for a bolder YouTube opening or lively social media branding, this high-definition masterpiece can be tailored with your logo, tagline, and colors, creating a gripping narrative that captivates from the very first bolt.
Menu
Templates
Solutions