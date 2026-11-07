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Event Horizon Cockpit - Original - Poster image

Quantum Cockpit

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Music
Cosmic
7exports
rating
Command your music from a starship cockpit. This audio‑reactive visualizer places artist and track info inside a futuristic HUD, framed by a swirling black‑hole backdrop. Clean equalizer bars pulse to the beat while sleek panels and cosmic depth keep focus on your sound. Drop in your track and artwork, fine‑tune colors, lighting and particles, and shape the spectrum response to match your style. Perfect for full releases, teasers, live streams and podcasts. Launch your sound with cinematic sci‑fi impact.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us