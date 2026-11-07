Quantum Cockpit

Command your music from a starship cockpit. This audio‑reactive visualizer places artist and track info inside a futuristic HUD, framed by a swirling black‑hole backdrop. Clean equalizer bars pulse to the beat while sleek panels and cosmic depth keep focus on your sound. Drop in your track and artwork, fine‑tune colors, lighting and particles, and shape the spectrum response to match your style. Perfect for full releases, teasers, live streams and podcasts. Launch your sound with cinematic sci‑fi impact.