8 mm Slides

With the 8mm Slide template, transform your digital memories into a classic film experience. This slideshow blends your content with the unmistakable warmth of 8mm film. Customize fonts, colors, and animations to craft a unique video perfect for any occasion. From personal memories to professional showcases, this template sets the stage for timeless storytelling.
By Balalaika
Ignite nostalgia with our 80's Stylish Slideshow, bringing a bygone digital era to the forefront of your content. This template's classic visuals and glitchy effects offer a unique stage to showcase your journey. Tailor with your touches, add videos, text, and your logo. An ideal template for those who appreciate yesterday's charm and today's technology.
By Balalaika
Rekindle the charm of the past with our Polaroid Design Opener Slideshow. It's a quirky blend of vintage geekery and modern customization, giving your brand storytelling a unique Web Punk twist. Add your videos, text, and logo to this template for a ready-to-publish video that turns heads and wows audiences on any platform.
By Goldenmotion
Photo Table Stomp is a modern ,fast and dynamic slideshow with the square photos. Perfect for creating quick photo of intros, shows, promotional videos. The project contains 11 media and 11 texts. Use video or photo placeholders to create a dynamic promo.
By VitApSwF
Transport your audience to a world where technology meets creativity with the Digital Glitch Opener slideshow. Customize each element of this futuristic template, from colors to fonts, to create a narrative that's uniquely yours. Glitch transitions provide a striking contrast, making this the ultimate tool for your presentations or campaigns.
By kalinichev
Step into the realm of grandeur and intellect with the Chessmaster's Prelude. Prepare to be captivated by a cinematic 3D chess scene that exudes elegance and intensity. Watch as the chess pieces come to life, gracefully moving across the board with purpose and precision. The camera pans and zooms, capturing every strategic move and showcasing the depth of the game. Perfect for chess tournaments and events, this template sets the stage for a captivating introduction that embodies the spirit of competition and the timeless allure of chess.
By Balalaika
This epic template for After Effects is great for your countdown opener. It contains 9 placeholders and 12 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your epic countdown. Easy to use, fast to render.
By MotionBox
Short Colorfull Cool Intro is cool and dynamic template with 3d social media elements and modern design elements that revals your media. You can use it to promote your products, brand, events, music... Impress your audience with this cool looking and dynamically animated template.
By Skvifi
Promote your travel deals and promotions across all social media and video marketing platforms with an animated promo video. Add your images, customize the text and adapt colors to fit your branding, style, and special offer. Available in 3 formats.
