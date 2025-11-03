Menu
Created by bvp_pix
12exports
22 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
11videos
14texts
2fonts
1audio
Step back in time with our Dynamic 16mm Opener template, ideal for crafting intros with a vintage twist. Its fast-paced, retro-flavored transitions, complete with genuine 16mm film textures and light leaks, make any story pop. This ready-to-publish slideshow marries nostalgic elegance with modern storytelling, allowing customization of text, fonts, images, videos, and colors to match your unique narrative.
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
By PixBolt
27s
25
38
14
Craft an unforgettable visual narrative with our Dynamic Text Journey slideshow. Tailor fonts, colors, and include your own media to tell a story or represent your brand. This template offers a dynamic blend of kinetic typography and personalization, perfect for impactful presentations and compelling marketing campaigns.
By Promak
23s
21
53
37
Showcase your brand's essence with our First Vision Brandbook Opener. Crafted for clarity and impact, this slideshow template highlights your brand book with bold typography and smooth transitions. Perfect for creative presentations or digital portfolios, it's a ready-to-publish masterpiece. Simply customize images, videos, and text to match your brand's style.
By bvp_pix
30s
21
25
6
Step into the spotlight with our Split Frame Opener template. Dynamic split-frame transitions meet bold typography in this stylish opener, ideal for anything from fashion promos to music intros. Fully customizable with your images, videos, text, logo, fonts, and colors, this ready-to-publish video will give your content a modern edge that keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.
By Besed
18s
21
37
8
Need an opener that echoes the energy of your brand? Look no further. Our Modern Dynamic Opener is the stylish, modern template you've been seeking. Mix your images and videos with customizable text, and watch your narrative unfold with a fresh tempo. Whether for personal slideshows or professional ads, make an impact on every screen.
By Balalaika
26s
25
45
16
Step into the future of visual storytelling with the Vivid Visual Journey, a high-definition, slideshow template. This design is a cut above, blending sleek lines and dynamic transitions to give tech, fashion, and lifestyle brands an edge. Customize with vibrant colors, trendy fonts, and your own images and videos to create an electrifying opener that grips viewers from the first frame.
By bvp_pix
27s
21
26
10
Engage, inspire, and captivate with this Dynamic Frames Showcase template. Bold transitions and light leaks add a layer of sophistication to promos, social media blasts, or any presentation that aims to leave an impression. With endless customization from your images to your message, this template scales to your vision.
By Ezome
25s
21
26
10
Power up your content with the raw energy of the streets using our Urban Pulse Slideshow template. Perfect for music beats, sports highlights, or edgy filmmaking, it features aggressive animations with grungy textures and film noise that command attention. This template is primed for your logo, texts, and custom imagery to convey your bravest, most untamed stories in glory. It's storytelling with a punch, tailor-made for the bold.
By KloneDike
21s
21
48
4
Transform your content into a compelling narrative with the Energetic Brand Opener template. This dynamic video template thrives on smooth transitions and bold typography, designed for promos, event intros, and more. Customize it with your images, videos, and text to tell your story with impact on any display. Get ready to captivate your audience from the very first frame.
