en
Created by bvp_pix
8exports
50 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
15videos
22texts
2fonts
1audio
Watch as your images and videos slide into an Elegant Collage Slideshow, narrating a story uniquely yours. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, this slideshow template thrives on versatility and style, perfect for your next professional presentation or personal masterpiece.
Best of bvp_pix
By bvp_pix
52s
21
56
8
Imagine your content coming to life in a seamless playground of split screens and smooth animations. This Fresh Multi-Screen Slideshow template, designed for any purpose, provides a canvas to exhibit your images and text in a professionally curated masterpiece. Customize to your heart's content and produce a story-driven video ready to publish and impress.
By bvp_pix
38s
21
51
8
Introduce your story with the seamless elegance of our Narrative Flow Showcase template. Ideal for both personal and professional use, this multipower template compiles your photos and videos into a stunning, minimalistic presentation. It's perfect to grab viewers' attention on YouTube or Facebook. Fully customizable fonts and colors make it easy to match your unique brand identity.
By starlight_motion
38s
26
45
16
Transform your brand message into a visual symphony with our enchanting slideshow template. Watch as images and videos waltz across the screen, with animated text that perfectly complements each frame. Tailor everything from fonts to colors, and cap it off with a stunning logo reveal that leaves a lasting impact.
By Harchenko
45s
29
19
18
Modern Technology Circle Presentation - Horizontal is a clean and creatively animated template. It's so easy to use, browse through themes, simply edit the text, drag and drop your new media, and hit render. Impress your audience with this smooth looking and minimalistic ally animated template. Make it on-brand with control over every color, several special effects, 3 custom fonts and a logo or text outro.
By any_motion
32s
22
16
20
A clean and stylish template with minimal design. This template contains 7 medias, 6 texts and 1 logo
By Mr_Free
30s
26
12
11
Clean Smooth - Slideshow is a dynamically animated template with an eye-catching design. You can use it to display your holidays, weddings, birthdays, Valentine's Day, wildlife, fashion, sports, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. It contains 4 media placeholders, 4 editable text layers and a logo or text placeholder. Impress your audience with this clean looking and creatively animated template. Available in 2K.
By bvp_pix
50s
21
46
8
Showcase your story with elegance and style using our Multi-Screen Media Opener template, it's perfect for displaying your stunning photos and video clips in a seamless narrative that flows from one moment to the next. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, you have the freedom to create a visual masterpiece that communicates your message with clarity and impact, ready for the world to see.
By bvp_pix
51s
21
65
10
Dive into the art of storytelling with this polished Multi-Screen Opener template. Display a sequence of images and videos, unified by your personalized text, to create a seamless and expressive narrative. Customizable fonts and colors work in harmony to reflect your unique style, resulting in a professional video ready for your audience on many platforms.
