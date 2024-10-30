36 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
7videos
7texts
2fonts
1audio
Make an impact with the Elegant Story Flow template, where your ideas take the spotlight in a brilliant Light Slideshow. Sleek transitions and soft light effects pair with your text, images, and video clips to create a moving visual journey. Tailor every detail, from fonts to colors, crafting a story that resonates with audiences across any platform. Engage, inform, and inspire with each slide.
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix