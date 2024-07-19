en
Fresh Multi-Screen Slideshow - Square
Created by bvp_pix
9exports
52 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
31videos
24texts
1font
1audio
Imagine your content coming to life in a seamless playground of split screens and smooth animations. This Fresh Multi-Screen Slideshow template, designed for any purpose, provides a canvas to exhibit your images and text in a professionally curated masterpiece. Customize to your heart's content and produce a story-driven video ready to publish and impress.
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
By bvp_pix
50s
1
46
8
Showcase your story with elegance and style using our Multi-Screen Media Opener template, it's perfect for displaying your stunning photos and video clips in a seamless narrative that flows from one moment to the next. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, you have the freedom to create a visual masterpiece that communicates your message with clarity and impact, ready for the world to see.
By Harchenko
45s
29
20
17
You must have seen stunning video ads like this for the car industry or big corporations - clean, elegant, and minimalist. The news around the corner is that now you can have it in a few clicks without hiring a professional team. Move - Corporate Presentation is a professionally designed and dynamically animated video template with trendy transitioning effects. A neat intro or opener to your corporate slideshows, business presentations, company broadcasts, boardroom and shareholders meetings, promotions, and upcoming event videos. Make it on-brand with control over every color, several special effects, and a logo or text outro.
By playfx
36s
22
31
27
Square Summer Travel is a modern and creative template with colorful transitions. A great way to display your vacations, water sports, special moments, friends, birthdays and travelling photos. Easy customize (colors, text) and on/off player UI. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Harchenko
39s
32
24
24
Lovely Slideshow is an endearing presentation of your images and videos, combined with carefully placed messages that will emphasize the impact of your video ad. A calm and modern slideshow that works with any kind of content promotion, from product reviews and releases, websites, services, and apps, to travel arrangements, diet & exercise plans and webinars. Make it on-brand with control over every color, several special effects, a custom text overlay and a logo or text outro.
By milinkovic
52s
5
59
7
Step into a world where memories and moments leap off the screen with our Dynamic Photo Slideshow template. Transform your photos and videos into a cinematic journey, complete with sophisticated transitions and text animations. Ideal for showcasing new product lines, portfolios, or life's unforgettable events, this trailblazing video template weaves your narrative with elegance and ease, ready to enchant your audience in widescreen glory.
By Harchenko
35s
29
11
7
Photography Elegan Grid - Square slideshow is a contemporary and dynamic template. A stylishly animated grid slideshow with creative transitions, subtle light leaks and soft text animations. Including 5 image placeholders, 5 editable text layers. Quickly and easily create your next inspiring and smoothly animated slideshow and astound your viewers. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Danimotions
30s
1
69
15
Unleash the power of dynamic visuals and bold typography with our Engage and Stomp template. Perfect for promotions, event intros, or captivating ads, this stomp video will capture your audience's attention and make a lasting impression. Customize the video by adding your logo, images, videos, and text to create a unique visual experience. With its vibrant red background and energetic transitions, your content will stand out. Amplify your brand's message and create a video that's ready to publish and engage your viewers.
By Harchenko
38s
29
19
19
Grunge Fashion - Promo is a stylish, modern promo video template that will effectively showcase new collections, special offers, or promote new store openings and market expansions. Add your media, enter the promo text and upload your logo or text. Promote on all social media, and video marketing platforms.
