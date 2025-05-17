en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Multiscreen Slide 2

Templates
/
Slideshow
6-15s
Landscape
Frame
Stomp
Grid
Gradient
Modern
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Multiscreen Slide 2 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
bvp_pix profile image
Created by bvp_pix
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2videos
1text
1font
1audio
Bring your story to life with a seamless tapestry of memories, milestones, or messages using our Multiscreen Slides template. Make your canvas echo with the power of beautiful visuals harmonized with your narrative in text. This template is the canvas for crafting presentations, photo galleries, and marketing narratives, fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Embellish it with your curated content images, videos, text, and punctuate it with your signature style for that stunning, ready-to-publish.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
Multiscreen Slide 1 Original theme video
Multiscreen Slide 1
Edit
By bvp_pix
10s
21
5
4
Bring your story to life with a seamless tapestry of memories, milestones, or messages using our Multiscreen Slides template. Make your canvas echo with the power of beautiful visuals harmonized with your narrative in text. This template is the canvas for crafting presentations, photo galleries, and marketing narratives, fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Embellish it with your curated content images, videos, text, and punctuate it with your signature style for that stunning, ready-to-publish.
Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide 6 Original theme video
Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide 6
Edit
By bvp_pix
10s
1
9
7
Step into the world of dynamic design with the Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide template and unlock the full potential of your storytelling. Personalize each frame's narrative with your own text, videos, and images. Ideal for multipurpose use such as YouTube promos or Facebook event highlights, it's designed with vibrant motion and bold transitions to keep your audience entranced.
Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide 5 Original theme video
Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide 5
Edit
By bvp_pix
10s
1
6
7
Step into the world of dynamic design with the Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide template and unlock the full potential of your storytelling. Personalize each frame's narrative with your own text, videos, and images. Ideal for multipurpose use such as YouTube promos or Facebook event highlights, it's designed with vibrant motion and bold transitions to keep your audience entranced.
Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide 4 Original theme video
Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide 4
Edit
By bvp_pix
10s
1
9
8
Step into the world of dynamic design with the Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide template and unlock the full potential of your storytelling. Personalize each frame's narrative with your own text, videos, and images. Ideal for multipurpose use such as YouTube promos or Facebook event highlights, it's designed with vibrant motion and bold transitions to keep your audience entranced.
Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide 3 Original theme video
Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide 3
Edit
By bvp_pix
10s
1
5
6
Step into the world of dynamic design with the Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide template and unlock the full potential of your storytelling. Personalize each frame's narrative with your own text, videos, and images. Ideal for multipurpose use such as YouTube promos or Facebook event highlights, it's designed with vibrant motion and bold transitions to keep your audience entranced.
Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide 2 Original theme video
Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide 2
Edit
By bvp_pix
10s
1
7
7
Step into the world of dynamic design with the Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide template and unlock the full potential of your storytelling. Personalize each frame's narrative with your own text, videos, and images. Ideal for multipurpose use such as YouTube promos or Facebook event highlights, it's designed with vibrant motion and bold transitions to keep your audience entranced.
Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide 1 Original theme video
Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide 1
Edit
By bvp_pix
10s
1
7
7
Step into the world of dynamic design with the Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide template and unlock the full potential of your storytelling. Personalize each frame's narrative with your own text, videos, and images. Ideal for multipurpose use such as YouTube promos or Facebook event highlights, it's designed with vibrant motion and bold transitions to keep your audience entranced.
Short Stomp Reveal Original theme video
Short Stomp Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
25
13
13
Set the stage for your next corporate presentation, business slideshow, or promotional campaign with this sleek and energetic Short Stomp Reveal template. Its modern design captivates, offering a stimulating arrangement of text, images, and videos. Fully customizable to reflect your brand's style with logos, fonts, and colors, it's perfect for making an impact on any display.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us