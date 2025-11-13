Retro Reel Slide 2

Menu
Create a timeless narrative with our vintage-themed Retro Reel Slide template. It's the ultimate nod to the classic 16mm film era, equipped with authentic textures, grain, and scratches for that cinematic opener or retro effect. Perfect for various projects, you can easily blend your images and text, choosing from a range of fonts and colors. Ready to publish, your video will impart a sense of nostalgia while delivering a powerful, multipurpose message.
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
Promote your travel deals and promotions across all social media and video marketing platforms with an animated promo video. Add your images, customize the text and adapt colors to fit your branding, style, and special offer. Available in 3 formats.
A modern 4k intro video that uses a refreshing combination of effects to reveal your logo and media. An awesome introduction to your presentations and slideshows, or a great way to showcase new products, portfolios, sports and fashion photography. Impress your audience with this fun and trendy animated project.
Sliding Photo Wall Stomp - Horizontal is the perfect way to share a short branded message stylishly overlaid on top of a wall of sliding photos. It's modern and dynamic filled with claps, stomps and drums. This template is all about strong rhythm and transitions and bound to impress your audience.
Step into the spotlight with our dynamic Multiscreen Typo Intro template, designed to leave a striking impression. Your message takes center stage across multiple screens, delivered in an artful Bento style infused with vibrant fashion colors. Perfect for brands eager to showcase their logo, tagline, and other crucial information in a stylish, eye-catching format.
Stomp Logo this is an awesome After Effects template. It's well timed with dynamic kinetic typography and fast frame transitions. It contains 11 photo/video placeholders and 9 editable text layers and 1 logo placeholder. A great way to display your fashion, sports, products, portfolio photos or as an opener to your slideshows, presentations, broadcasts, promotions and events videos. Easily make your next short, trendy and creatively animated opener and impress your audience. Available in both of our most popular sizes 4K
This is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and creative look. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, Instagram, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Elegant Stomp is a fast and creatively with a modern design, quick transitions, and simple text effects. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated template.
Quick Opener is a versatile video template that can be used as an elegant opening to your daily videos or as a smooth promotional video for any kind of video marketing goal and platform. Simply add our media and messages, and let the predefined video animation effects do the rest.
