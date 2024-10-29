en
English
en
Sleek Stylish Opener

Templates
/
Slideshow
15-30s
4K
Landscape
Titles
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Sleek Stylish Opener - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:25
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
bvp_pix profile image
Created by bvp_pix
27exports
25 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
9videos
16texts
8fonts
1audio
Slide into a world of elegance with our Sleek Stylish Opener template. Tell your story with a chic, professional narrative arc, as images and videos gracefully transition before your viewer's eyes. Customize fonts, colors, and text to fit your brand or message, creating a video poised to enchant and engage on platforms like YouTube or Facebook. It's video storytelling that's as fashionable as it is impactful.
Edit
English
en
