Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Split Frame Opener

Split Frame Opener - Original - Poster image
bvp_pix profile image
Created by bvp_pix
8exports
30 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
17videos
1image
6texts
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with our Split Frame Opener template. Dynamic split-frame transitions meet bold typography in this stylish opener, ideal for anything from fashion promos to music intros. Fully customizable with your images, videos, text, logo, fonts, and colors, this ready-to-publish video will give your content a modern edge that keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
Modern Dynamic Opener Original theme video
Modern Dynamic Opener
Edit
By Besed
18s
21
37
8
Need an opener that echoes the energy of your brand? Look no further. Our Modern Dynamic Opener is the stylish, modern template you've been seeking. Mix your images and videos with customizable text, and watch your narrative unfold with a fresh tempo. Whether for personal slideshows or professional ads, make an impact on every screen.
Vivid Visual Journey Original theme video
Vivid Visual Journey
Edit
By Balalaika
26s
25
45
16
Step into the future of visual storytelling with the Vivid Visual Journey, a high-definition, slideshow template. This design is a cut above, blending sleek lines and dynamic transitions to give tech, fashion, and lifestyle brands an edge. Customize with vibrant colors, trendy fonts, and your own images and videos to create an electrifying opener that grips viewers from the first frame.
Dynamic Frames Showcase Original theme video
Dynamic Frames Showcase
Edit
By bvp_pix
27s
21
26
10
Engage, inspire, and captivate with this Dynamic Frames Showcase template. Bold transitions and light leaks add a layer of sophistication to promos, social media blasts, or any presentation that aims to leave an impression. With endless customization from your images to your message, this template scales to your vision.
Urban Pulse Slideshow Original theme video
Urban Pulse Slideshow
Edit
By Ezome
25s
21
26
10
Power up your content with the raw energy of the streets using our Urban Pulse Slideshow template. Perfect for music beats, sports highlights, or edgy filmmaking, it features aggressive animations with grungy textures and film noise that command attention. This template is primed for your logo, texts, and custom imagery to convey your bravest, most untamed stories in glory. It's storytelling with a punch, tailor-made for the bold.
Energetic Brand Opener Original theme video
Energetic Brand Opener
Edit
By KloneDike
21s
21
48
4
Transform your content into a compelling narrative with the Energetic Brand Opener template. This dynamic video template thrives on smooth transitions and bold typography, designed for promos, event intros, and more. Customize it with your images, videos, and text to tell your story with impact on any display. Get ready to captivate your audience from the very first frame.
Grunge Split Opener Original theme video
Grunge Split Opener
Edit
By bvp_pix
28s
21
31
7
Craft dynamic stories with our Grunge Split Opener template, a fast-paced opener to grip your audience from the get-go. Grunge textures meet split-screen effects for a stunning narrative delivery. This slideshow is designed for a multipurpose showcase of images, videos, and texts in a seamless and professional manner. Customize fonts and colors to match your aesthetic and create impactful content.
Adventure Awaits Opener Original theme video
Adventure Awaits Opener
Edit
By Balalaika
23s
25
26
11
Embark on a cinematic journey with the Adventure Awaits Opener template. Captivate viewers with a series of rhythmic, fast-paced transitions that highlight your most memorable images and footage. Perfect for vloggers and brands alike, this video template lets storytellers showcase adventure with bold typography, and a sleek logo reveal. Easily tailor fonts, colors, and captions to reflect your own travel tale.
Multiscreen Opener Original theme video
Multiscreen Opener
Edit
By KD_motion
20s
21
27
9
Catch their eyes and keep them glued with the dynamic Multiscreen Opener. Perfect for any display, this slideshow template showcases your content with stylish splits and rapid-fire transitions, setting a pace that's hard to ignore. Whether for marketing or storytelling, this template is your tool for unforgettable presentations.
