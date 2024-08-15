en
Trendy Social Media Lower Third

Templates
/
Youtuber
6-15s
Landscape
Social
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Trendy Social Media Lower Third - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
bvp_pix profile image
Created by bvp_pix
10exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Elevate your video content with polished finesse using our Trendy Social Media Lower Third template. This customizable lower-third animation ensures your messaging is clear, eye-catching, and on-brand. Add your personal logo, text, and color scheme to seamlessly integrate into your YouTube or Facebook videos, enhancing viewer engagement and reinforcing your brand identity.
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
Sub Alert Animation 2 Original theme video
Sub Alert Animation 2
Edit
By bvp_pix
6s
1
3
12
Boost your channel's charm with an eye-catching Sub Alert Animation template beckoning viewers to subscribe. Our design ensures your call to action is impossible to miss. Whether for ads or presentations, this multipurpose addition lets you customize logos, images, and text in your brand colors, enriching any video narrative.
Sub Alert Animation 8 Original theme video
Sub Alert Animation 8
Edit
By bvp_pix
6s
1
3
9
Sub Alert Animation 7 Original theme video
Sub Alert Animation 7
Edit
By bvp_pix
6s
1
6
8
Sub Alert Animation 6 Original theme video
Sub Alert Animation 6
Edit
By bvp_pix
6s
1
4
10
Sub Alert Animation 5 Original theme video
Sub Alert Animation 5
Edit
By bvp_pix
6s
1
3
9
Sub Alert Animation 4 Original theme video
Sub Alert Animation 4
Edit
By bvp_pix
6s
1
6
11
Sub Alert Animation 3 Original theme video
Sub Alert Animation 3
Edit
By bvp_pix
6s
1
4
11
Sub Alert Animation 1 Original theme video
Sub Alert Animation 1
Edit
By bvp_pix
6s
1
4
12
