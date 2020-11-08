Photo Frames Opener
00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
2Kexports
Showcase your visuals with a clean, minimal slideshow built around elegant photo frames and bold caption ribbons. This template features cinematic letterbox bars, pastel tones, and smooth staggered transitions—ideal for promos, brand presentations, and stylish intros. Easily customize images, colors, fonts, and text to match your identity, then finish with a clear website end card. The lively slide-ins and subtle tilts add playful energy without clutter. Create a polished opener that puts your photos front and center in minutes.
Reviews (2)
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by Janiyahkay
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i like it but if it only was cheaper for one credit, it would be amazing!
by vanessaarandasm
nice
it was very easy and fun to edit