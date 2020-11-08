Photo Frames Opener

Showcase your visuals with a clean, minimal slideshow built around elegant photo frames and bold caption ribbons. This template features cinematic letterbox bars, pastel tones, and smooth staggered transitions—ideal for promos, brand presentations, and stylish intros. Easily customize images, colors, fonts, and text to match your identity, then finish with a clear website end card. The lively slide-ins and subtle tilts add playful energy without clutter. Create a polished opener that puts your photos front and center in minutes.