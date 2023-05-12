Digital Stinger Transition
00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
383exports
Give your edits and streams a high-tech edge with a transparent neon stinger transition. A glowing hex‑grid pixel matrix sweeps from center to full screen, cleanly hiding your cut before revealing the next scene. The look is futuristic, digital, and cyberpunk-inspired, with bold magenta/cyan accents on a dark backdrop. Customize color controls to match your branding and keep motion snappy and energetic. Ideal for stream overlays and video editors who need a sharp, modern wipe that’s simple to use and impactful on every transition.
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