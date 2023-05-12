Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Digital Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Digital Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Futuristic
Digital
Full-screen wipe
383exports
rating
Give your edits and streams a high-tech edge with a transparent neon stinger transition. A glowing hex‑grid pixel matrix sweeps from center to full screen, cleanly hiding your cut before revealing the next scene. The look is futuristic, digital, and cyberpunk-inspired, with bold magenta/cyan accents on a dark backdrop. Customize color controls to match your branding and keep motion snappy and energetic. Ideal for stream overlays and video editors who need a sharp, modern wipe that’s simple to use and impactful on every transition.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us