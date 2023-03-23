Abstract Tech Reveal - Vertical

Give your brand a sharp, modern entrance. This minimal, tech‑driven logo animation uses geometric lines and sliding panels to assemble a crisp reveal, perfect for intros or outros. The centered layout and elegant timing keep focus on your mark, while the monochrome palette and futuristic motion deliver a professional, digital aesthetic. Easily customize colors, upload your logo, and add a tagline to match your identity. Ideal for tech, startups, agencies, and any project that needs a polished, contemporary logo reveal.